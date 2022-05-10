https://sputniknews.com/20220510/probe-ordered-over-exam-question-drawing-parallels-between-hindutva-fascism-at-private-uni-in-india-1095391111.html
Probe Ordered Over Exam Question Drawing Parallels Between Hindutva, Fascism at Private Uni in India
The University Grants Commission (UGC), India's higher education regulatory body, has sought a report from Sharda University about a question in an exam that drew parallels between Hindutva, a political ideology that promotes the values of the Hindu religion, and fascism. The university is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, an Indian state where Islam is the second largest religion after Hinduism.The six-mark question was asked under "political ideologies" category of the political science exam held on 2 May for first-year students of the private university. After the question paper went viral on social media, the UGC took cognisance of the matter. The private university, meanwhile, has suspended a professor in this regard and formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. "The university regrets that such an incident has taken place that may have the potential for fomenting social discord," a statement issued by the university on its Twitter handle read on Friday. "The university fraternity is totally averse to any line of thought which distorts the great national identity and the inclusive culture inherent in our national ethos," it further said.
Last week, a question appeared during Sharda University's political science students' exam reading: "Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindutva (Hindu nationalism)? Elaborate with an argument."
The University Grants Commission (UGC), India's higher education regulatory body, has sought a report from Sharda University about a question in an exam that drew parallels between Hindutva, a political ideology that promotes the values of the Hindu religion, and fascism. The university is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, an Indian state where Islam is the second largest religion after Hinduism.
The six-mark question was asked under "political ideologies" category of the political science exam held on 2 May for first-year students
of the private university.
After the question paper went viral on social media, the UGC took cognisance of the matter.
"It has been noticed that the students objected to the question and filed a complaint with the university. Needless to say that asking students such a question is against the spirit and ethos of our country, which is known for inclusivity and homogeneity
and such questions have not been asked," the UGC said in a communication to the Sharda University.
The private university, meanwhile, has suspended a professor in this regard and formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.
"The university regrets that such an incident has taken place that may have the potential for fomenting social discord," a statement issued by the university on its Twitter handle read on Friday.
"The university fraternity is totally averse
to any line of thought which distorts the great national identity and the inclusive culture inherent in our national ethos," it further said.