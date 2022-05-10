https://sputniknews.com/20220510/probe-ordered-over-exam-question-drawing-parallels-between-hindutva-fascism-at-private-uni-in-india-1095391111.html

The University Grants Commission (UGC), India's higher education regulatory body, has sought a report from Sharda University about a question in an exam that drew parallels between Hindutva, a political ideology that promotes the values of the Hindu religion, and fascism. The university is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, an Indian state where Islam is the second largest religion after Hinduism.The six-mark question was asked under "political ideologies" category of the political science exam held on 2 May for first-year students of the private university. After the question paper went viral on social media, the UGC took cognisance of the matter. The private university, meanwhile, has suspended a professor in this regard and formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. "The university regrets that such an incident has taken place that may have the potential for fomenting social discord," a statement issued by the university on its Twitter handle read on Friday. "The university fraternity is totally averse to any line of thought which distorts the great national identity and the inclusive culture inherent in our national ethos," it further said.

