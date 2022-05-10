https://sputniknews.com/20220510/former-nasa-chief-scientist-i-believe-we-will-find-evidence-of-aliens-in-my-lifetime-1095385474.html

Former NASA Chief Scientist Believes Humans Will Find Evidence of Aliens in His Lifetime

Former NASA Chief Scientist Believes Humans Will Find Evidence of Aliens in His Lifetime

The James Webb Space Telescope, launched in December 2021, is expected to make finding planets outside of our Solar System far easier, and it has given fresh... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-10T00:00+0000

2022-05-10T00:00+0000

2022-05-10T00:10+0000

nasa

hubble space telescope

james webb space telescope

extraterrestrial

science

technology

jim green

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15662/28/156622853_0:56:469:319_1920x0_80_0_0_7bd50f88eb6017c4fe37e6f6809024fd.jpg

In a roughly 20 minute interview with BBC’s HARDtalk, NASA’s former chief scientist said he believes we will discover evidence of alien life in his lifetime.Jim Green spent over four decades working at NASA before retiring on January 1, 2022. During that time, he notes in the interview, NASA has greatly increased human understanding of the cosmos. “We didn’t understand superstorms; now we do. We didn’t understand much about dark energy, dark matter; now we do and we are on it.”The greatest asset in that search will be the James Webb Space Telescope, which launched in December and is now starting to send its first test images back. The near-infrared telescope greatly outperforms its predecessor, the aging Hubble Space Telescope, and will provide clues on where we should look for life.This is not the first time Green has expressed optimism about finding extraterrestrial life. In 2019, he cautioned that the Perseverance Rover, that was about to be launched towards Mars, may find evidence of life there, and he wanted a scientific plan on what would be next.Perseverance landed on Mars in February 2021, but has not found any evidence of extraterrestrials just yet.The interview also touched on if he believes NASA is a priority of the public and US government, what he thinks of SpaceForce and how NASA will continue to operate with less cooperation coming from Russia.At the start of the interview, Green said the primary objectives of NASA are to explore the universe and find the answers to two questions: “Are we alone and how did we get here?”Green hopes that the answer will be coming soon, thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope.

https://sputniknews.com/20220507/the-mystery-of-mars-invisible-frost-revealed---study-1095325836.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

nasa, hubble space telescope, james webb space telescope, extraterrestrial, science, technology, jim green