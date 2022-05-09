https://sputniknews.com/20220509/syrian-soldier-killed-in-shelling-by-terrorists---russian-reconciliation-center-1095384905.html

Syrian Soldier Killed in Shelling by Terrorists - Russian Military

Syrian Soldier Killed in Shelling by Terrorists - Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One Syrian serviceman was killed and three others wounded in shelling by Jabhat al-Nusra*, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the...

"In the province of Aleppo, as a result of a mortar attack by terrorists... on the positions of government troops... a Syrian soldier was wounded. Terrorists' machine-gun fire... on the positions of government forces... left one Syrian serviceman killed and another one wounded. In the province of Idlib, as a result of a rocket attack by terrorists... a Syrian soldier was wounded," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.He said five shelling attacks from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day: three in Aleppo province, one in Idlib and one in Latakia.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states

