International
https://sputniknews.com/20220509/red-crescent-36-palestinians-injured-in-clashes-with-israeli-soldiers-in-west-bank-1095375288.html
Red Crescent: 36 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank
Red Crescent: 36 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank
GAZA (Sputnik) - Clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Monday resulted in 36 Palestinians injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. 09.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-09T15:26+0000
2022-05-09T15:26+0000
west bank
red crescent
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095375395_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2164b3a8dee17d814dd8dda841dcf30f.jpg
"Thirty-six Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Beit Dajan area near the West Bank city of Nablus," the Red Crescent said in a statement.On Sunday, local media reported that two Palestinians were fatally shot in separate incidents in the West Bank.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, over 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks, some of them designated terrorist. In recent days, violence and clashes have occurred in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095375395_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_326cb5546c7f5131b818240e8d9993d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
west bank, red crescent, israel

Red Crescent: 36 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank

15:26 GMT 09.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JAAFAR ASHTIYEHIsraeli forces' vehicles drive during a raid on a house in the town of Rummanah, near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on May 8, 2022, reportedly the home of Palestinian Subhi Imad Abu Shukair, suspected of carrying out a fatal axe attack in the central city of Elad two days earlier.
Israeli forces' vehicles drive during a raid on a house in the town of Rummanah, near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on May 8, 2022, reportedly the home of Palestinian Subhi Imad Abu Shukair, suspected of carrying out a fatal axe attack in the central city of Elad two days earlier. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
Subscribe
US
India
Global
GAZA (Sputnik) - Clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Monday resulted in 36 Palestinians injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
"Thirty-six Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Beit Dajan area near the West Bank city of Nablus," the Red Crescent said in a statement.
On Sunday, local media reported that two Palestinians were fatally shot in separate incidents in the West Bank.
The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, over 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks, some of them designated terrorist. In recent days, violence and clashes have occurred in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала