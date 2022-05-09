https://sputniknews.com/20220509/red-crescent-36-palestinians-injured-in-clashes-with-israeli-soldiers-in-west-bank-1095375288.html

Red Crescent: 36 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank

GAZA (Sputnik) - Clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Monday resulted in 36 Palestinians injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

"Thirty-six Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Beit Dajan area near the West Bank city of Nablus," the Red Crescent said in a statement.On Sunday, local media reported that two Palestinians were fatally shot in separate incidents in the West Bank.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, over 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks, some of them designated terrorist. In recent days, violence and clashes have occurred in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.

