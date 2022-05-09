May 2 Odessa Tragedy: Horrifying Images of Mass Murder
Dozens of people were killed and burned alive eight years ago in the Trade Unions House in Odessa. On 2 May 2014, Euromaidan supporters on Kulikovo Pole Square attacked a camp of activists who disagreed with the policies of the Ukrainian authorities.
People sought refuge in the Trade Unions House, but were blocked inside and died in the fire. The images below show terrifying scenes of the mass murder.
© Sputnik / Alexander Polishchuk The fire in Trade Unions House broke out in the evening of 2 May 2014. It followed clashes between supporters and opponents of Euromaidan that took place in Odessa on the same day. Six people were killed in the clashes in the city centre, and the official version stated that 42 died in the fire in the Trade Unions House.
© Sputnik / Alexander PolishchukShortly before the tragedy, members of radical pro-Maidan nationalist groups as well as “Ultras” football hooligans arrived in Odessa and staged a march “For the Unity of Ukraine”, which ended in clashes, with thugs setting fire to the tents set up by anti-Maidan protesters on Kulikovo Pole Square. Anti-Maidan activists tried to defend themselves by retreating to the Trade Unions House. The radicals blocked the exits of the building. A fire soon broke out.
© Sputnik / Odessa Media News AgencyWhen the fire brigade arrived, a fire was raging inside the Trade Unions House.
© Sputnik / Alexander PolishchukPeople tried to get out of the building, engulfed in flames, jumping out of windows to their deaths. Pro-Maidan activists finished off some of the wounded on the ground.
© Sputnik / Alyona NikolayenkoWhen the fire had been put out, it was clear that the Trade Unions House had become a new Khatyn massacre. Dozens of bodies were lying in the premises.
© Sputnik / Alyona NikolayenkoSome were burned alive, others suffocated. Many of the dead had only the upper parts of their bodies burnt. This indicated that their heads may have been doused with a flammable mixture.
© Sputnik / Odessa Media News Agency The body of one of the deceased outside the Trade Unions House.
© Sputnik / Anton KruglovLast respects for Dmitry Nikityuk, who was killed in the Trade Unions House. The investigation has never named the perpetrators and no one has been punished so far.
© Sputnik / Elena ShesterninaThe 2 May Odessa Tragedy was a turning point in Ukrainian society and in many ways made the conflict inevitable.
