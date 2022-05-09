https://sputniknews.com/20220509/jordans-king-abdullah-to-meet-biden-receive-popes-path-to-peace-award-during-us-visit---reports-1095385296.html

Jordan’s King Abdullah to Meet Biden, Receive Pope’s Path to Peace Award During US Visit - Reports

Jordan’s King Abdullah to Meet Biden, Receive Pope’s Path to Peace Award During US Visit - Reports

At their first meeting last June, US President Joe Biden praised Jordan’s King Abdullah II as a stalwart ally in a “tough neighborhood,” even as Amman... 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-09T23:42+0000

2022-05-09T23:42+0000

2022-05-09T23:42+0000

jordan

israel

joe biden

king abdullah ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101773/66/1017736629_0:182:3501:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_9265a714853a5f1680cfe5c2c89b5361.jpg

King Abdullah II, the Hashemite monarch of Jordan, is set to meet with US President Joe Biden later this week, an anonymous source told Reuters on Monday. The itinerary for the meeting is unknown, but likely to focus on the increased violence in Jerusalem in recent months.Abdullah has been in the US since late last week, meeting with senior military and political officialsDespite the 1967 seizure of East Jerusalem and the West Bank from Jordan by Israel, the Jordanian monarchy has retained its role as custodian of Jerusalem’s holy sites, including the Muslim Al-Aqsa mosque complex and the Christian Church of the Holy Sepulchre - a role bestowed upon the monarchy in 1924.The visit comes as Israel is set to approve some 4,000 new housing units for Jews in the West Bank - something many fear will further inflame violence between Israeli Jews and Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, Israel and Gaza, which only got worse during Passover and Ramadan, the latter of which ended last week.The US and Jordan have been allies since 1993, when Amman and Tel Aviv signed a peace treaty mediated by Washington. Since then, Jordan has been a close US partner, including intervening in the Syrian Civil War in 2014, with rumors circulating that Abdullah himself had flown in strike missions against Daesh*.More recently, Abdullah has met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but he skipped a March meeting between the US, Israel, and other Arab states in the Negev in order to meet with Palestinian leaders, who objected to the summit.According to Middle East Monitor, King Abdullah and Queen Rania are expected to receive the Path to Peace Award from the Vatican while in New York on Monday. The award is reportedly for promoting interfaith harmony and dialogue, as well as for Jordan’s role in hosting millions of Palestinian and Syrian refugees.*A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

jordan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

jordan, israel, joe biden, king abdullah ii