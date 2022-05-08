International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
WATCH: Attack on Great Patriotic War Veterans in Lvov, 2011
WATCH: Attack on Great Patriotic War Veterans in Lvov, 2011
Ultranationalists of the Ukrainian political party All-Ukrainian "Freedom" Union, known as Svoboda, attacked WWII veterans, ripping off, trampling on and... 08.05.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine
lvov region
lviv
donbass. genocide. 2014-2022
They assaulted the buses which were carrying war heroes, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and beat up veterans' defenders. This happened nearly three years before Euromaidan. The Ukrainian TV channel ATV (Odessa) reported on the events of 9 May in Lvov.To learn how Ukrainian children were taught Nazism and to hate Russia, read “Zombified Nation: How Young Ukrainians Were TAUGHT to Hate Russians”
ukraine
lvov region
lviv
Attack on Great Patriotic War Veterans in Lvov, 2011
Ultranationalists of the Ukrainian political party All-Ukrainian "Freedom" Union, known as Svoboda, attacked WWII veterans, ripping off, trampling on and burning their Saint George ribbons.
ukraine, lvov region, lviv

WATCH: Attack on Great Patriotic War Veterans in Lvov, 2011

11:24 GMT 08.05.2022 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 14.05.2022)
© Sputnik
