WATCH: Attack on Great Patriotic War Veterans in Lvov, 2011
WATCH: Attack on Great Patriotic War Veterans in Lvov, 2011
They assaulted the buses which were carrying war heroes, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and beat up veterans' defenders. This happened nearly three years before Euromaidan. The Ukrainian TV channel ATV (Odessa) reported on the events of 9 May in Lvov.To learn how Ukrainian children were taught Nazism and to hate Russia, read "Zombified Nation: How Young Ukrainians Were TAUGHT to Hate Russians"
11:24 GMT 08.05.2022 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 14.05.2022)
Ultranationalists of the Ukrainian political party All-Ukrainian "Freedom" Union, known as Svoboda, attacked WWII veterans, ripping off, trampling on and burning their Saint George ribbons.
They assaulted the buses which were carrying war heroes, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and beat up veterans' defenders. This happened nearly three years before Euromaidan. The Ukrainian TV channel ATV (Odessa) reported on the events of 9 May in Lvov.
To learn how Ukrainian children were taught Nazism and to hate Russia, read “Zombified Nation: How Young Ukrainians Were TAUGHT to Hate Russians
”