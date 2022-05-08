https://sputniknews.com/20220508/watch-attack-on-great-patriotic-war-veterans-in-lvov-2011-1095508186.html

WATCH: Attack on Great Patriotic War Veterans in Lvov, 2011

Ultranationalists of the Ukrainian political party All-Ukrainian "Freedom" Union, known as Svoboda, attacked WWII veterans, ripping off, trampling on and... 08.05.2022, Sputnik International

ukraine

lvov region

lviv

donbass. genocide. 2014-2022

They assaulted the buses which were carrying war heroes, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and beat up veterans' defenders. This happened nearly three years before Euromaidan. The Ukrainian TV channel ATV (Odessa) reported on the events of 9 May in Lvov.To learn how Ukrainian children were taught Nazism and to hate Russia, read “Zombified Nation: How Young Ukrainians Were TAUGHT to Hate Russians”

