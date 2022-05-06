https://sputniknews.com/20220506/us-embassy-in-moscow-warns-citizens-to-stay-away-from-v-day-celebrations-1095322669.html

US Embassy in Moscow Warns Citizens to Stay Away From V-Day Celebrations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Americans should avoid public gatherings and festivities throughout Russia dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

"Annual Victory Day celebrations, including the main parade in Red Square, will take place in Moscow through May 9 … given the ongoing tensions, US citizens should avoid large public gatherings," the embassy said in a security alert.The embassy advised Americans to carry identification, including a US passport, at all times and urged citizens to have contingency plans that do "not rely on US government assistance."On May 8, 1945, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting defeat in World War II. This day is celebrated in many countries and referred to as Victory Day. Due to a difference in time zones, Russia and several other former Soviet republics celebrate it a day later.

