US Embassy in Moscow Warns Citizens to Stay Away From V-Day Celebrations
US Embassy in Moscow Warns Citizens to Stay Away From V-Day Celebrations
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Americans should avoid public gatherings and festivities throughout Russia dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's... 06.05.2022
21:27 GMT 06.05.2022
