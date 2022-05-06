https://sputniknews.com/20220506/leningrad-region-governor-negative-on-breaking-the-twinning-relationship-1095311494.html

Leningrad Region Governor Negative on Breaking the Twinning Relationship

Leningrad Region Governor Negative on Breaking the Twinning Relationship

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that he was extremely negative about statements by twin-regions in Western Europe that they would be... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T12:13+0000

2022-05-06T12:13+0000

2022-05-06T12:17+0000

russia

leningrad region

leningrad region

alexander drozdenko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102597/78/1025977873_0:0:3203:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_c68de27bc4e01172b9ef466623b5d91d.jpg

Alexander Drozdenko expressed confidence that these were temporary issues.The regional administration recalled that despite the loss of some foreign partners, the regional government continues to move forward and tries to establish new European ties. For example, the region is now establishing cooperation with Serbia. Furthermore, the Leningrad Region will expand the geography of cooperation with those countries willing to do so, namely the CIS countries, China, India and South Africa.

leningrad region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, leningrad region, leningrad region, alexander drozdenko