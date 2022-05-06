International
Leningrad Region Governor Negative on Breaking the Twinning Relationship
Leningrad Region Governor Negative on Breaking the Twinning Relationship
Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that he was extremely negative about statements by twin-regions in Western Europe that they would be severing cooperation and interaction with the Russian region.
Alexander Drozdenko expressed confidence that these were temporary issues.The regional administration recalled that despite the loss of some foreign partners, the regional government continues to move forward and tries to establish new European ties. For example, the region is now establishing cooperation with Serbia. Furthermore, the Leningrad Region will expand the geography of cooperation with those countries willing to do so, namely the CIS countries, China, India and South Africa.
Leningrad Region Governor Negative on Breaking the Twinning Relationship

12:13 GMT 06.05.2022 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 06.05.2022)
