Durham Police Open Probe Into Labour Leader Starmer Over ‘Beergate’ Scandal
13:02 GMT 06.05.2022 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 06.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantLeader of the British Labour Party Keir Starmer gestures as he makes his keynote speech at the annual party conference in Brighton, England, Sept. 29, 2021
As the UK Prime Minister continues to weather the "partygate" storm, with a parliamentary investigation being opened into whether he lied to UK MPs about Downing Street parties that breached lockdown rules, Labour Leader Keir Starmer appears to draw the attention of police for pretty much the same reason.
Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of UK Labour Party, is now the subject of a police investigation into whether a campaign gathering in 2021 that he attended breached lockdown rules, Durham police said on Friday.
"We can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted," the police stated.
Starmer was among the most vivid critics of the coronavirus restrictions proposed by Johnson's government, demanding that more be done to curb the spread of the pandemic. The Labour leader was also eager to lash out at the now-embattled prime minister over allegations that he lied to the UK parliament about lockdown parties in Downing Street.
However, he was also caught drinking beer with his staffers in a constituency office in Durham last May.
Now, as Johnson faces the parliamentary investigation that could potentially result in his resignation, Starmer has received his own "-gate", albeit one involving "beer" rather than a "party".
Cited by The Telegraph, a spokesman for Durham Constabulary said that the police earlier "concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken".
“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted," the spokesman continued.
The Labour Party remains adamant in their belief that "no rules were broken", adding that "we’re obviously happy to answer any questions there are", according to The Telegraph.