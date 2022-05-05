International
Swiss Police Seize $50Mln Worth of Cocaine at Nespresso Plant
Swiss Police Seize $50Mln Worth of Cocaine at Nespresso Plant
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swiss police said on Thursday that they had seized a cocaine shipment worth $50 million at a Nespresso capsule coffee plant in the western...
coffee
switzerland
cocaine
police
Police in the canton of Fribourg said Nespresso employees alerted them on Monday to the presence of "white powder" in the sacks of freshly delivered coffee beans.More than 500 kilograms of 80% purity cocaine were found in five containers shipped from Brazil. Police said the drug load appeared to have been destined for the European market.
coffee, switzerland, cocaine, police

Swiss Police Seize $50Mln Worth of Cocaine at Nespresso Plant

21:49 GMT 05.05.2022
© AP Photo / Laurent GillieronA Nespresso employee tests the coffee in the new coffee production and distribution center of the worldwide pioneer in premium portioned coffee Nestle Nespresso during the inauguration in Avenches, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 10, 2009.
A Nespresso employee tests the coffee in the new coffee production and distribution center of the worldwide pioneer in premium portioned coffee Nestle Nespresso during the inauguration in Avenches, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 10, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2022
© AP Photo / Laurent Gillieron
