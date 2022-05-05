https://sputniknews.com/20220505/swiss-police-seize-50mln-worth-of-cocaine-at-nespresso-plant-1095297350.html

Swiss Police Seize $50Mln Worth of Cocaine at Nespresso Plant

Swiss Police Seize $50Mln Worth of Cocaine at Nespresso Plant

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swiss police said on Thursday that they had seized a cocaine shipment worth $50 million at a Nespresso capsule coffee plant in the western... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

Police in the canton of Fribourg said Nespresso employees alerted them on Monday to the presence of "white powder" in the sacks of freshly delivered coffee beans.More than 500 kilograms of 80% purity cocaine were found in five containers shipped from Brazil. Police said the drug load appeared to have been destined for the European market.

