LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement in DPR With Grad Rockets
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement in DPR With Grad Rockets
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February, amid intensifying attacks of Kiev's troops against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International
A Ukrainian serviceman aims a 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad looks throw a device during military exercises of Ukrainian army on shooting range in Kiev region on October 28, 2016.

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement in DPR With Grad Rockets

05:20 GMT 05.05.2022
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February, amid intensifying attacks of Kiev's troops against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). President Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, noting that Russia's goal is "demilitarisation and denazification".
Russian forces and Donbass militias are advancing amid the special op in Ukraine. In the meantime, mass evacuations from the frontline continue: according to the Russian defence ministry, 1.1 mln people have been evacuated from Ukraine and Donbass to Russia since the beginning of the op.
05:51 GMT 05.05.2022
Ukrainian Forces Target Settlement of Yasinovataya
