LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement in DPR With Grad Rockets

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February, amid intensifying attacks of Kiev's troops against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). President Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, noting that Russia's goal is "demilitarisation and denazification".
Russian forces and Donbass militias are advancing amid the special op in Ukraine. In the meantime, mass evacuations from the frontline continue: according to the Russian defence ministry, 1.1 mln people have been evacuated from Ukraine and Donbass to Russia since the beginning of the op.
