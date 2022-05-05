https://sputniknews.com/20220505/live-from-jerusalem-after-israeli-nationalists-call-for-storming-of-al-aqsa-mosque-1095279423.html
Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
The tensions around the Temple Mount have been flaring up over the past weeks, with Muslims gathering for mass protests at the holy site, saying that Israeli... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-05T06:07+0000
2022-05-05T06:07+0000
2022-05-05T06:07+0000
al-aqsa
jerusalem
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095279844_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fc5c4d9a64ea9b81eeb9fe7f307b6b7b.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Jerusalem after right-wing Israeli groups called for the "storming" of Al-Aqsa Mosque amid the celebration of Israel's Independence Day.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095279844_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_111db1a70d1ee840e026e2728327c566.jpg
Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
2022-05-05T06:07+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
al-aqsa, jerusalem, israel, видео
Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
The tensions around the Temple Mount have been flaring up over the past weeks, with Muslims gathering for mass protests at the holy site, saying that Israeli authorities hinder their access to Al-Aqsa Mosque amid the holy month of Ramadan.
Sputnik is live from the Jerusalem after right-wing Israeli groups called for the "storming" of Al-Aqsa Mosque amid the celebration of Israel's Independence Day.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: