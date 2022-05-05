International
LIVE From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
https://sputniknews.com/20220505/live-from-jerusalem-after-israeli-nationalists-call-for-storming-of-al-aqsa-mosque-1095279423.html
Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
The tensions around the Temple Mount have been flaring up over the past weeks, with Muslims gathering for mass protests at the holy site, saying that Israeli... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-05T06:07+0000
2022-05-05T06:07+0000
al-aqsa
jerusalem
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095279844_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fc5c4d9a64ea9b81eeb9fe7f307b6b7b.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Jerusalem after right-wing Israeli groups called for the "storming" of Al-Aqsa Mosque amid the celebration of Israel's Independence Day.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
2022-05-05T06:07+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095279844_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_111db1a70d1ee840e026e2728327c566.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
al-aqsa, jerusalem, israel, видео

Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

06:07 GMT 05.05.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The tensions around the Temple Mount have been flaring up over the past weeks, with Muslims gathering for mass protests at the holy site, saying that Israeli authorities hinder their access to Al-Aqsa Mosque amid the holy month of Ramadan.
Sputnik is live from the Jerusalem after right-wing Israeli groups called for the "storming" of Al-Aqsa Mosque amid the celebration of Israel's Independence Day.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала