https://sputniknews.com/20220505/live-from-jerusalem-after-israeli-nationalists-call-for-storming-of-al-aqsa-mosque-1095279423.html

Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The tensions around the Temple Mount have been flaring up over the past weeks, with Muslims gathering for mass protests at the holy site, saying that Israeli... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T06:07+0000

2022-05-05T06:07+0000

2022-05-05T06:07+0000

al-aqsa

jerusalem

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095279844_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fc5c4d9a64ea9b81eeb9fe7f307b6b7b.jpg

Sputnik is live from the Jerusalem after right-wing Israeli groups called for the "storming" of Al-Aqsa Mosque amid the celebration of Israel's Independence Day.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

jerusalem

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque Live From Jerusalem After Israeli Nationalists Call for Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque 2022-05-05T06:07+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

al-aqsa, jerusalem, israel, видео