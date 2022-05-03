International
Video: Emergency Services Fighting Massive Warehouse Fire in Moscow Region
Video: Emergency Services Fighting Massive Warehouse Fire in Moscow Region
According to the officials, the warehouse is located on the territory of an industrial and warehouse complex with a total area of 112 hectares. The area of all... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International
russia
fire
moscow region
warehouse fire
emergency services
The fire occurred in a warehouse in the Moscow region, Russia. The building is consumed by fire, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Tuesday.The press service told Sputnik that over 100 people and 37 special vehicles (also, a fire train was initially put on alert) were involved in suppressing a fire in a warehouse building on Kudinovskoye Highway in the city of Bogorodsky, Moscow region.Textbooks and other printing materials were reportedly stored inside the warehouse that caught fire.The ministry shared pictures and a video from the fire site.The size of the warehouse, which was completely consumed by fire, is 150 by 170 meters. The fire was later localized to an area of 33,800 square meters.No casualties have been reported at the moment; material damage will also be assessed later. Threats to neighboring buildings were presumably avoided.
moscow region
Video: Emergency Services Fighting Massive Warehouse Fire in Moscow Region

02:02 GMT 03.05.2022
The Ministry of Emergency Situations publishes footage from the Moscow region, where a warehouse is burning on an area of ​​almost 34,000 square meters
The Ministry of Emergency Situations publishes footage from the Moscow region, where a warehouse is burning on an area of ​​almost 34,000 square meters - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2022
© Sputnik / The Ministry of Emergency Situations
According to the officials, the warehouse is located on the territory of an industrial and warehouse complex with a total area of 112 hectares. The area of all warehouses is estimated at about 520,000 square meters.
The fire occurred in a warehouse in the Moscow region, Russia. The building is consumed by fire, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Tuesday.
The press service told Sputnik that over 100 people and 37 special vehicles (also, a fire train was initially put on alert) were involved in suppressing a fire in a warehouse building on Kudinovskoye Highway in the city of Bogorodsky, Moscow region.
Textbooks and other printing materials were reportedly stored inside the warehouse that caught fire.
The ministry shared pictures and a video from the fire site.
The size of the warehouse, which was completely consumed by fire, is 150 by 170 meters. The fire was later localized to an area of 33,800 square meters.
No casualties have been reported at the moment; material damage will also be assessed later. Threats to neighboring buildings were presumably avoided.
