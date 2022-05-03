https://sputniknews.com/20220503/video-emergency-services-fighting-massive-warehouse-fire-in-moscow-region-1095215606.html
Video: Emergency Services Fighting Massive Warehouse Fire in Moscow Region
Video: Emergency Services Fighting Massive Warehouse Fire in Moscow Region
According to the officials, the warehouse is located on the territory of an industrial and warehouse complex with a total area of 112 hectares.
The fire occurred in a warehouse in the Moscow region, Russia. The building is consumed by fire, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Tuesday.The press service told Sputnik that over 100 people and 37 special vehicles (also, a fire train was initially put on alert) were involved in suppressing a fire in a warehouse building on Kudinovskoye Highway in the city of Bogorodsky, Moscow region.Textbooks and other printing materials were reportedly stored inside the warehouse that caught fire.The ministry shared pictures and a video from the fire site.The size of the warehouse, which was completely consumed by fire, is 150 by 170 meters. The fire was later localized to an area of 33,800 square meters.No casualties have been reported at the moment; material damage will also be assessed later. Threats to neighboring buildings were presumably avoided.
Video: Emergency Services Fighting Massive Warehouse Fire in Moscow Region
