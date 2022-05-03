https://sputniknews.com/20220503/the-road-to-yalta-intl-wwii-song-festival-final-1095230764.html
'The Road to Yalta' Int'l WWII Song Festival: Final
'The Road to Yalta' Int'l WWII Song Festival: Final
"The Road to Yalta" is an annual WWII song festival that brings together participants from various countries who perform Soviet-era war songs in their native languages.
Sputnik is live from the Moscow Musical Theatre, where the final of the international song contest “The Road to Yalta” is taking place on Tuesday, 3 May.The finalists will perform songs from the World War II-era Soviet Union in the languages of their home countries.“The Road to Yalta” festival was founded in 2019 to promote the legacy of Soviet-era war songs which have long been an inseparable part of the Russian culture. In the previous three years, the festival was held in Yalta (Crimea), where a famous conference saw Joseph Stalin, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Winston Churchill meet to discuss the terms of peace after WWII.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find our more.
'The Road to Yalta' Int'l WWII Song Festival: Final
16:05 GMT 03.05.2022 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 03.05.2022)
“The Road to Yalta” is an annual WWII song festival that brings together participants from various countries who perform Soviet-era war songs in their native languages.
Sputnik is live from the Moscow Musical Theatre, where the final of the international song contest “The Road to Yalta” is taking place on Tuesday, 3 May.
The finalists will perform songs from the World War II-era Soviet Union in the languages of their home countries.
“The Road to Yalta” festival was founded in 2019 to promote the legacy of Soviet-era war songs which have long been an inseparable part of the Russian culture. In the previous three years, the festival was held in Yalta (Crimea), where a famous conference saw Joseph Stalin, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Winston Churchill meet to discuss the terms of peace after WWII.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find our more.