Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian MoD Releases Footage of Onyx Missile Launch at Ukrainian Warehouses With Foreign Arms
Russia's Defence Ministry published a video of Onyx supersonic cruise missiles hitting a logistics centre in the area of Odessa, through which foreign weapons were channelled, Russian defence ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said."High-precision Onyx missiles struck a logistics centre at a military airfield in the Odessa area, through which foreign weapons were delivered. Hangars with Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as missile weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries, were destroyed," Konashenkov told reporters.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US and NATO should stop pouring weapons into Ukraine if they actually want to bring the conflict to an end. Lavrov has previously warned that the arms could also fall into the wrong hands.
oniks, ukraine, weapons

Russian MoD Releases Footage of Onyx Missile Launch at Ukrainian Warehouses With Foreign Arms

10:34 GMT 03.05.2022
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
Russia's Defence Ministry published a video of Onyx supersonic cruise missiles hitting a logistics centre in the area of Odessa, through which foreign weapons were channelled, Russian defence ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said.
"High-precision Onyx missiles struck a logistics centre at a military airfield in the Odessa area, through which foreign weapons were delivered. Hangars with Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as missile weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries, were destroyed," Konashenkov told reporters.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US and NATO should stop pouring weapons into Ukraine if they actually want to bring the conflict to an end. Lavrov has previously warned that the arms could also fall into the wrong hands.
