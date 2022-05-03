https://sputniknews.com/20220503/russian-mod-releases-footage-of-onyx-missile-launch-at-ukrainian-warehouses-with-foreign-arms-1095226460.html

Russian MoD Releases Footage of Onyx Missile Launch at Ukrainian Warehouses With Foreign Arms

Russian MoD Releases Footage of Onyx Missile Launch at Ukrainian Warehouses With Foreign Arms

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-03T10:34+0000

2022-05-03T10:34+0000

2022-05-03T10:34+0000

situation in ukraine

oniks

ukraine

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094404298_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fda9c25cb8b8f45102270f45755d6af7.jpg

Russia's Defence Ministry published a video of Onyx supersonic cruise missiles hitting a logistics centre in the area of Odessa, through which foreign weapons were channelled, Russian defence ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said."High-precision Onyx missiles struck a logistics centre at a military airfield in the Odessa area, through which foreign weapons were delivered. Hangars with Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as missile weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries, were destroyed," Konashenkov told reporters.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US and NATO should stop pouring weapons into Ukraine if they actually want to bring the conflict to an end. Lavrov has previously warned that the arms could also fall into the wrong hands.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

oniks, ukraine, weapons