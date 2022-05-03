https://sputniknews.com/20220503/its-all-just-the-north-to-him-bojo-ripped-on-twitter-after-appearing-lost-on-campaign-trail-1095220500.html

'It’s All Just ‘The North’ to Him’: BoJo Ripped on Twitter After Appearing ‘Lost’ on Campaign Trail

Embattled Boris Johnson, who has been out canvassing for his Tory party ahead of the local elections across the UK, slated for 5 May, has been ridiculed after he appeared to confuse his location in a since-deleted series of tweets.The Prime Minister had called for his followers to vote Conservative in Thursday’s local elections, where his party has been predicted to be heading for one of its worst performances over fallout from the recent damaging scandals.Johnson had stated that he was in Teesside, where the Conservatives are “delivering a massive programme of investment as part of our plan to level up the whole of the UK”. However, many on Twitter were quick to note that the PM was actually in Whitley Bay, which is in North Tyneside and not Teesside, about 40 miles away.Alan Campbell, Labour MP for Tynemouth and opposition chief whip, retweeted Johnson’s post, slamming the MP for seemingly not caring “where he is or what he says.”Angela Rayner, MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, also tweeted to emphasize the mistake. She recalled how earlier Chancellor Rishi Sunak appeared to confuse Bury with Burnley during a television interview. The Chancellor appeared to mix up the name of the Greater Manchester town he was conducting his broadcast interviews in - referring to Bury market as the “world-famous Burnley market”.Bridget Phillipson, Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South and Shadow Secretary of State for Education since 2021, voiced her frustration at the PM’s lack of knowledge regarding the north-east.“Hardly surprising that Boris Johnson tweeted he was in Teesside when he was in Whitley Bay - he has no moral compass,” tweeted North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll.Concerns were also voiced by the residents of both Teesside and Tyneside, as they suggested that a Prime Minister out campaigning out to know which part of the country he is in if he hopes to encourage voters in those areas to vote Conservative.The UK Conservative party, reeling from the “partygate” scandal and with its leader, PM Boris Johnson facing the possibility of a no confidence vote, was projected to be heading for one of its worst performances in local elections.The survey, carried out by Electoral Calculus jointly with Find Out Now and based on the opinion of 1,749 adults in the 201 councils up for election, suggested the Tories could end up losing 548 council seats and retaining fewer than 980. Meanwhile, the opposition Labour party was forecast to end up with 3,500 council seats, representing a gain of more than 800.

