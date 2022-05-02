International
Fmr. Pence Aide: Forgiving Student Loan Debt is an ‘Asinine Policy’ Decision
It was reported last week that US President Joe Biden was considering canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for most borrowers via Executive Order. Of the... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
Canceling student loan debt would simply subsidize wealthy individuals, rather than assist those “who never had the opportunity to go to college,” argued Marc Short, a former chief of staff under former Vice President Mike Pence.Short’s assertion appears to reference Federal Reserve data from 2019, which reported that 56% of outstanding education-related debt was held by household with graduate degrees. This was an increase.However, graduate degrees are not always reflective of a certain salary.The Brookings Institution reported that the top 40% of income earners–those bringing home more than $74,000 a year, accounted for 60% of the outstanding debt, while the lowest 40% of earners accounted for 20% of the outstanding debt.He went on to brand such a move as “regressive.”Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro also dubbed the practice as “asinine” during a late April broadcast.
Fmr. Pence Aide: Forgiving Student Loan Debt is an ‘Asinine Policy’ Decision

Evan Craighead
