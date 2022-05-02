https://sputniknews.com/20220502/ex-uk-mp-searched-for-dominator-combine-harvesters-when-he-opened-link-to-porn-site-pal-says-1095193590.html

Ex-UK MP Searched For 'Dominator' Combine Harvesters When He Opened Link to Porn Site, Pal Says

Neil Parish, the MP who decided to step down after being caught watching adult content in the House of Commons, was allegedly looking for a type of combine harvester - the Dominator, made by Claas - at the time, a friend of his suggested, according to The Telegraph.One such tractor was seen in the barn of Parish's family farm in North Somerset over the weekend, according to reports.Devon county councillor Colin Slade told the Daily Telegraph he "could see" how the search could have led to inappropriate content.Parish, who is a farmer by trade, has not yet confirmed Slade's suggestion.In the wake of the scandal, which is just the latest in a series of bullying and sexual misconduct offences and allegations involving MPs, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has called for "radical" reform of working practices amid growing concerns about inappropriate and sexist behaviour.Earlier in March, UK media reported that a female minister had seen a male colleague watching pornographic material while sitting next to her in the lower house of the British parliament. The MP in question was identified as Neil Parish.On 29 April, Parish was suspended pending further investigation into the incident. The MP himself confirmed to local media that he had watched a pornographic video in the House of Commons twice. According to Parish, the first time was accidental as he was searching for tractors, but the second was deliberate and described as "a moment of madness".

