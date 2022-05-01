https://sputniknews.com/20220501/we-must-prove-that-they-have-no-power-thousands-rally-against-pm-pashinyan-in-armenias-capital-1095186372.html

'We Must Prove That They Have No Power': Thousands Rally Against PM Pashinyan in Armenia's Capital

Thousands have flocked to a protest in the Armenian capital of Yerevan held by the country’s political opposition.The protesters, whose ranks include former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol PashinyanAs he addressed the people at the rally, Armenian National Assembly Vice President Ishkhan Saghatelyan argued that the protesters had already proved that the country’s current leadership has no mandate.Artur Vanetsyan, an Armenian political opposition leader and former chief of the Armenian National Security Service, also dismissed claims previously made by the country’s authorities about the opposition allegedly preparing provocations at the rally.Vanetsyan further insisted that while the protesters will not do anything unlawful, this does not mean they are going to be indecisive.Meanwhile, the protesters have set up a tent camp at the France Square in Yerevan, and have barricaded the adjacent streets using benches and trash containers.Armenia’s political opposition has been staging rallies since 25 April, criticising Pashinyan’s government over policies that the opposition deems as destructive for both Armenia and the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

