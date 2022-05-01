https://sputniknews.com/20220501/we-must-prove-that-they-have-no-power-thousands-rally-against-pm-pashinyan-in-armenias-capital-1095186372.html
'We Must Prove That They Have No Power': Thousands Rally Against PM Pashinyan in Armenia's Capital
Thousands have flocked to a protest in the Armenian capital of Yerevan held by the country’s political opposition.
The protesters, whose ranks include former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
As he addressed the people at the rally, Armenian National Assembly Vice President Ishkhan Saghatelyan argued that the protesters had already proved that the country’s current leadership has no mandate.
"Now we must prove that they have no power", he declared.
Artur Vanetsyan, an Armenian political opposition leader and former chief of the Armenian National Security Service, also dismissed claims previously made by the country’s authorities about the opposition allegedly preparing provocations at the rally.
"Since yesterday, government circles have been spreading rumours that the opposition is planning clashes during today's rally. This demonstrates fears of the political authorities and one specific person. This is a total lie, and this is done for one purpose: to prevent people from participating in a peaceful rally", he wrote on social media.
Vanetsyan further insisted that while the protesters will not do anything unlawful, this does not mean they are going to be indecisive.
"We will be determined, we will use all the instruments of civil disobedience, we will prove that we are many and that we do not agree with the authorities’ policies", he said.
Meanwhile, the protesters have set up a tent camp at the France Square in Yerevan, and have barricaded the adjacent streets using benches and trash containers.
Armenia’s political opposition has been staging rallies since 25 April, criticising Pashinyan’s government over policies that the opposition deems as destructive for both Armenia and the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.