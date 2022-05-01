https://sputniknews.com/20220501/may-day-rally-in-paris-1095177531.html
WATCH LIVE: May Day Rally in Paris
WATCH LIVE: May Day Rally in Paris
May Day demonstrations take place in many cities across France. In Paris, around 20,000 people are expected to join the march. 01.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-01T12:33+0000
2022-05-01T12:33+0000
2022-05-01T12:33+0000
france
paris
demonstration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095181645_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9694d4a666d1ba8e3198ec4db635fab8.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Paris as protesters take to the streets to mark International Workers' Day on 1 May.Demonstrators are expected to protest against inflation, the wage gap, as well as agitating for greater social benefits, focusing on the standard of living and what they describe as the climate emergency.The march will set off at 2:30pm from Place de la Republique and will head for Place de la Nation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095181645_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4e93f55cdacac33675d778224e6f5714.jpg
May Day March Takes Place in Berlin
stream May Day
2022-05-01T12:33+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, paris, demonstration, видео
WATCH LIVE: May Day Rally in Paris
May Day demonstrations take place in many cities across France. In Paris, around 20,000 people are expected to join the march.
Sputnik comes live from Paris as protesters take to the streets to mark International Workers' Day on 1 May.
Demonstrators are expected to protest against inflation, the wage gap, as well as agitating for greater social benefits, focusing on the standard of living and what they describe as the climate emergency.
The march will set off at 2:30pm from Place de la Republique and will head for Place de la Nation.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!