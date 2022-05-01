International
WATCH LIVE: May Day Rally in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20220501/may-day-rally-in-paris-1095177531.html
WATCH LIVE: May Day Rally in Paris
WATCH LIVE: May Day Rally in Paris
May Day demonstrations take place in many cities across France. In Paris, around 20,000 people are expected to join the march. 01.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-01T12:33+0000
2022-05-01T12:33+0000
france
paris
demonstration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095181645_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9694d4a666d1ba8e3198ec4db635fab8.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Paris as protesters take to the streets to mark International Workers' Day on 1 May.Demonstrators are expected to protest against inflation, the wage gap, as well as agitating for greater social benefits, focusing on the standard of living and what they describe as the climate emergency.The march will set off at 2:30pm from Place de la Republique and will head for Place de la Nation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
May Day March Takes Place in Berlin
stream May Day
2022-05-01T12:33+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095181645_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4e93f55cdacac33675d778224e6f5714.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, paris, demonstration, видео

WATCH LIVE: May Day Rally in Paris

12:33 GMT 01.05.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
May Day demonstrations take place in many cities across France. In Paris, around 20,000 people are expected to join the march.
Sputnik comes live from Paris as protesters take to the streets to mark International Workers' Day on 1 May.
Demonstrators are expected to protest against inflation, the wage gap, as well as agitating for greater social benefits, focusing on the standard of living and what they describe as the climate emergency.
The march will set off at 2:30pm from Place de la Republique and will head for Place de la Nation.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала