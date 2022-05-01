https://sputniknews.com/20220501/may-day-rally-in-paris-1095177531.html

WATCH LIVE: May Day Rally in Paris

May Day demonstrations take place in many cities across France. In Paris, around 20,000 people are expected to join the march. 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Paris as protesters take to the streets to mark International Workers' Day on 1 May.Demonstrators are expected to protest against inflation, the wage gap, as well as agitating for greater social benefits, focusing on the standard of living and what they describe as the climate emergency.The march will set off at 2:30pm from Place de la Republique and will head for Place de la Nation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

