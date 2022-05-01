International
https://sputniknews.com/20220501/firefighting-helicopter-crashes-in-russia-injuring-6-killing-1-emergency-services-say-1095181452.html
Firefighting Helicopter Crashes in Russia, Injuring 6, Killing 1, Emergency Services Say
Firefighting Helicopter Crashes in Russia, Injuring 6, Killing 1, Emergency Services Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died, six more were injured on Sunday in a Mi-8 helicopter's hard landing at an airfield in the city of Mogocha on return from... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-01T10:27+0000
2022-05-01T10:27+0000
russia
mi-8
crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106342/76/1063427607_0:107:2904:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_48cd842e196cd9025f210c5472178d72.jpg
"One person died, six more were injured in the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in Transbaikalia," the emergency services said.The message about the hard landing of the MI-8 helicopter was received at 11:05 Moscow time [08:05 GMT].The helicopter was returning from extinguishing a fire near the village of Maklakan, the press service of the Transbaikalia government specified.Earlier in the day, the regional ministry of health told Sputnik that one person died and five were injured in the crash.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106342/76/1063427607_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b29b7b95fc182f0986d204fde53dad0b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, mi-8, crash

Firefighting Helicopter Crashes in Russia, Injuring 6, Killing 1, Emergency Services Say

10:27 GMT 01.05.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Ageenko / Go to the photo bankMi-8 helicopter. File photo
Mi-8 helicopter. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Ageenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died, six more were injured on Sunday in a Mi-8 helicopter's hard landing at an airfield in the city of Mogocha on return from extinguishing a fire near the village of Maklakan, Trans-Baikal Territory, the emergency services said.
"One person died, six more were injured in the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in Transbaikalia," the emergency services said.
The message about the hard landing of the MI-8 helicopter was received at 11:05 Moscow time [08:05 GMT].
The helicopter was returning from extinguishing a fire near the village of Maklakan, the press service of the Transbaikalia government specified.
Earlier in the day, the regional ministry of health told Sputnik that one person died and five were injured in the crash.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала