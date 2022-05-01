https://sputniknews.com/20220501/firefighting-helicopter-crashes-in-russia-injuring-6-killing-1-emergency-services-say-1095181452.html

Firefighting Helicopter Crashes in Russia, Injuring 6, Killing 1, Emergency Services Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died, six more were injured on Sunday in a Mi-8 helicopter's hard landing at an airfield in the city of Mogocha on return from... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

"One person died, six more were injured in the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in Transbaikalia," the emergency services said.The message about the hard landing of the MI-8 helicopter was received at 11:05 Moscow time [08:05 GMT].The helicopter was returning from extinguishing a fire near the village of Maklakan, the press service of the Transbaikalia government specified.Earlier in the day, the regional ministry of health told Sputnik that one person died and five were injured in the crash.

