Berlin Sues Italy Over Compensations for Nazi War Crimes, ICJ Says

Germany has referred to a 2012 court decision that confirms that the country has legal immunity from court claims filed by the victims of Nazism. However, in 2014, the Italian Constitutional Court ruled that the obligation to follow the 2012 decision depends on the principle of legal protection of fundamental rights in accordance with the country's constitutional law.According to the statement, Berlin is calling on the court to declare that Rome continues to violate the obligation to respect Germany's sovereign immunity by taking coercive measures against state property on its territory.Even though the ICJ ruled in 2012 that this violates Berlin's right to immunity under international law, 25 more lawsuits have been filed in Italy demanding compensation from Germany since then. In two cases, Italian courts tried to arrest property belonging to Germany in Rome to implement the decisions.

