Norwegian Government Considering New Legal Provisions for Hosting Ukrainian Refugees

Norwegian Government Considering New Legal Provisions for Hosting Ukrainian Refugees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Norwegian government proposed on Friday to introduce emergency powers in the building act as well as in some health care acts to speed

The government proposed, for example, to allow municipalities to expand the area of a school without application, the statement read, adding that new measures will help to ensure the rapid creation of refugee reception facilities.The proposals, if adopted, will also allow municipalities to grant exemptions for the erection of permanent new homes, the statement noted, adding that the exemption will apply if sufficient homes cannot be found in any other way.The Norwegian healthcare ministry has also proposed temporary legal provisions to manage the influx of refugees.Under the new proposals, the healthcare system could be exempted from certain rights and duties, including granting patients the right to a review, the right to free choice of treatment, the right to a coordinator or children’s coordinator, and others, but only if it is necessary to reduce the burden on the healthcare system, according to the statement.More than 5.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia’s military operation there on February 24, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

