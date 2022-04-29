https://sputniknews.com/20220429/lapd-trove-of-guns-at-aap-rockys-house-not-used-in-shooting-was-caught-on-tape-1095152669.html

LAPD: Trove of Guns at A$AP Rocky's House Not Used in Shooting, Was Caught on Tape

LAPD: Trove of Guns at A$AP Rocky's House Not Used in Shooting, Was Caught on Tape

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been dating singer Rihanna since 2020. The two are expecting a child, though a due date has not been made public. Rihanna announced last... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T18:40+0000

2022-04-29T18:40+0000

2022-04-29T18:40+0000

a$ap rocky

los angeles

lapd

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093523601_0:0:2674:1504_1920x0_80_0_0_e505d6d278a831a6f6ba38f9d9ad33c4.jpg

The Los Angeles Police Department say they have footage of a November 2021 shooting, allegedly perpetrated by rapper A$AP Rocky, but that none of the cache of guns they found during a search of his house were used in the attack.Police say that the rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, got into a confrontation with an acquaintance of his and fired several shots at the man. The victim’s hand was grazed by a bullet and he later seeked medical attention.The rapper was arrested on April 20 for assault with a deadly weapon after landing at Los Angeles International Airport while returning from Barbados where he was vacationing with singer Rihanna. He was released after posting a $550,000 bond. The District Attorney has not yet decided if Mayers will be charged in the case.Police were able to determine that none of the guns at Mayers’ house were used in the shooting because they did not match the caliber of shells found at the crime scene. Police also ran the serial numbers of the weapons and determined that they were all legally registered. They left the guns at the house.If convicted, Mayers faces up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine and misdemeanor probation. If the charges are upgraded to felony assault with a deadly weapon he could face up to four years in prison, a $10,000 fine and mandatory probation.The video of the incident has not been released by police and it is unknown how clear the suspect is in the video. That could be a determining factor in how the case proceeds.The Harlem native has had run-ins with the law before. In 2019, he was arrested in Sweden after a fight broke out between his entourage and two men. He spent a month in jail while awaiting trial and then was given a $1,000 fine and released with time served.It is unknown when the District Attorney will decide if Mayers will be charged in connection with the shooting.

los angeles

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

a$ap rocky, los angeles, lapd