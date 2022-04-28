https://sputniknews.com/20220428/russian-foreign-ministry-spokeswoman-zakharova-holds-press-briefing-1095117308.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Press Briefing
2022-04-28T08:51+0000
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
The event comes amid Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and denazify" the country.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova is holding her weekly press briefing, addressing international relations.
Earlier in the day, the diplomat lambasted an "idiotic" initiative to add Russia to the US list of "State Sponsors of Terrorism", warning that if such a step is taken, it will trigger a proper response.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: