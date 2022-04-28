https://sputniknews.com/20220428/russian-foreign-ministry-spokeswoman-zakharova-holds-press-briefing-1095117308.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Press Briefing

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Press Briefing

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Press Briefing

2022-04-28T08:51+0000

2022-04-28T08:51+0000

2022-04-28T08:51+0000

maria zakharova

russia

moscow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095118078_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4ec4313d03e184ac2a8f02dcf08e1ae4.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova is holding her weekly press briefing, addressing international relations.Earlier in the day, the diplomat lambasted an "idiotic" initiative to add Russia to the US list of "State Sponsors of Terrorism", warning that if such a step is taken, it will trigger a proper response.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Press Briefing Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Press Briefing 2022-04-28T08:51+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

maria zakharova, russia, moscow, видео