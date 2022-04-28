https://sputniknews.com/20220428/bombed-donetsk-school-no-61-1095126754.html

Bombed Donetsk School No 61

Bombed Donetsk School No 61

Bombed Donetsk School No 61

2022-04-28T14:49+0000

2022-04-28T14:49+0000

2022-04-28T14:49+0000

donetsk

donetsk people's republic

donbass. genocide. 2014-2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095127003_4:0:1435:805_1920x0_80_0_0_1922d745b1e3c3718497b1337f41a201.jpg

We collected evidence of what the elderly people of Donbass had to endure during the eight years of conflict in our gallery: “Genocide of Donbass Civilians: Elderly”.Sputnik photojournalist Valery Melnikov collected other evidence of the genocide of Donbass people: “Genocide of Donbass’ Civilian Population: Evidence From the Lens of Photojournalist Valery Melnikov”

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Bombed Donetsk School No 61 Video evidence of an attempt on the lives of children at Donetsk School No 61 in 2014. There will be hundreds more of such episodes of genocide of Donbass civilians during the eight years of conflict. 2022-04-28T14:49+0000 true PT0M33S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donetsk, donetsk people's republic, видео