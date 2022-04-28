https://sputniknews.com/20220428/bombed-donetsk-school-no-61-1095126754.html
Bombed Donetsk School No 61
2022-04-28T14:49+0000
donetsk
donetsk people's republic
donbass. genocide. 2014-2022
We collected evidence of what the elderly people of Donbass had to endure during the eight years of conflict in our gallery: “Genocide of Donbass Civilians: Elderly”.Sputnik photojournalist Valery Melnikov collected other evidence of the genocide of Donbass people: “Genocide of Donbass’ Civilian Population: Evidence From the Lens of Photojournalist Valery Melnikov”
donetsk
Video evidence of an attempt on the lives of children at Donetsk School No 61 in 2014. There will be hundreds more of such episodes of genocide of Donbass civilians during the eight years of conflict.
2022-04-28T14:49+0000
donetsk, donetsk people's republic, видео
Bombed Donetsk School No 61
We collected evidence of what the elderly people of Donbass had to endure during the eight years of conflict in our gallery: “Genocide of Donbass Civilians: Elderly”
