- Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
Bombed Donetsk School No 61
Bombed Donetsk School No 61
Bombed Donetsk School No 61
We collected evidence of what the elderly people of Donbass had to endure during the eight years of conflict in our gallery: "Genocide of Donbass Civilians: Elderly".Sputnik photojournalist Valery Melnikov collected other evidence of the genocide of Donbass people: "Genocide of Donbass' Civilian Population: Evidence From the Lens of Photojournalist Valery Melnikov"
Bombed Donetsk School No 61
Video evidence of an attempt on the lives of children at Donetsk School No 61 in 2014. There will be hundreds more of such episodes of genocide of Donbass civilians during the eight years of conflict.
Bombed Donetsk School No 61

Video evidence of an attempt on the lives of children at Donetsk School No 61 in 2014. Hundreds more such episodes will be presented of genocide of Donbass civilians during the eight years of conflict.
We collected evidence of what the elderly people of Donbass had to endure during the eight years of conflict in our gallery: “Genocide of Donbass Civilians: Elderly”.
Sputnik photojournalist Valery Melnikov collected other evidence of the genocide of Donbass people: “Genocide of Donbass’ Civilian Population: Evidence From the Lens of Photojournalist Valery Melnikov”
