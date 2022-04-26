https://sputniknews.com/20220426/vince-wilforks-son-pleads-guilty-to-stealing-his-fathers-super-bowl-rings-1095086697.html

Vince Wilfork’s Son Pleads Guilty to Stealing His Father’s Super Bowl Rings

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork pleaded guilty last week to stealing Super Bowl rings and other priceless possessions from his father, New England Patriots legend Vince Wilfork, according to TMZ Sports.Holmes-Wilfork worked out a plea agreement with prosecutors before pleading guilty to felony theft of property greater than or equal to $300,000 on April 20. He will receive five years of community supervision, if he does not have any run-ins with the law during that time his conviction will be wiped from the record. Holmes-Wilfork will also have to submit to drug screening and pay court fines as part of the sentence.Holmes-Wilfork stole two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings and a 2001 Miami Hurricanes national championship ring from his father.According to TMZ Sports, a Patriots fan reached out to Wilfork when he saw the Super Bowl rings listed on Facebook marketplace. Wilfork’s ex-wife then reached out to the seller, who claimed that Holmes-Wilfork sold the rings to his business partner for $62,000.Police also said Holmes-Wilfork sold various jewelry items to a store for $4,600 in March 2020.Despite Holmes-Wilfork having a previous record, he was arrested in 2016 for having 381 grams of the opioid codeine in his car, the former University of Houston football player received a light sentence due in part to his parents forgiving him for the crime. The jewelry was ordered returned to Wilfork on April 20.

