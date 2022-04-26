International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220426/us-defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-holds-press-conference-after-meeting-in-germany-about-ukraine--1095065072.html
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Holds Press Conference After Meeting in Germany About Ukraine
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Holds Press Conference After Meeting in Germany About Ukraine
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived on Tuesday for the meeting concerning Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany in the company of more than 20 of... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-26T15:07+0000
2022-04-26T15:08+0000
situation in ukraine
lloyd austin
ukraine
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083688243_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b288828fc24d50aba7d1f3ffcbaac5c5.jpg
Sputnik goes live as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holds a press conference after a meeting of the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.Austin met with the NATO Secretary-General and his counterparts from NATO countries to discuss both the present and future "defence needs" of Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
US Defence Secretary Lloyd hosts meeting on Ukraine in Germany: press conference
US Defence Secretary Lloyd hosts meeting on Ukraine in Germany: press conference
2022-04-26T15:07+0000
true
PT19M01S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083688243_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36eb565f15a16cec381e61b10b0e72aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lloyd austin, ukraine, germany, видео

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Holds Press Conference After Meeting in Germany About Ukraine

15:07 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 15:08 GMT 26.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Aug. 18, 2021, photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington.
In this Aug. 18, 2021, photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US
India
Global
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived on Tuesday for the meeting concerning Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany in the company of more than 20 of his counterparts from allied and partner countries.
Sputnik goes live as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holds a press conference after a meeting of the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Austin met with the NATO Secretary-General and his counterparts from NATO countries to discuss both the present and future "defence needs" of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала