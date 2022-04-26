https://sputniknews.com/20220426/us-defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-holds-press-conference-after-meeting-in-germany-about-ukraine--1095065072.html
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Holds Press Conference After Meeting in Germany About Ukraine
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Holds Press Conference After Meeting in Germany About Ukraine
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived on Tuesday for the meeting concerning Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany in the company of more than 20 of...
Sputnik goes live as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holds a press conference after a meeting of the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.Austin met with the NATO Secretary-General and his counterparts from NATO countries to discuss both the present and future "defence needs" of Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Holds Press Conference After Meeting in Germany About Ukraine
15:07 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 15:08 GMT 26.04.2022)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived on Tuesday for the meeting concerning Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany in the company of more than 20 of his counterparts from allied and partner countries.
Sputnik goes live as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holds a press conference after a meeting of the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Austin met with the NATO Secretary-General and his counterparts from NATO countries to discuss both the present and future "defence needs" of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!