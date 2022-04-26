https://sputniknews.com/20220426/pentagon-chief-hosts-meeting-on-ukraine-at-germanys-ramstein-base-1095057355.html

Pentagon Chief Hosts Meeting on Ukraine at Germany's Ramstein Base

Pentagon Chief Hosts Meeting on Ukraine at Germany's Ramstein Base

On Sunday, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, marking the first visit...

Sputnik is live as US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin holds a meeting of the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.The US Defense Department announced it plans to organise a meeting of allied and partner nations' defence ministers on Thursday and said that about 40 invitations were sent, including to countries that are not members of NATO.

