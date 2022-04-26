International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Pentagon Chief Hosts Meeting on Ukraine at Germany's Ramstein Base
Pentagon Chief Hosts Meeting on Ukraine at Germany's Ramstein Base
On Sunday, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, marking the first visit...
Sputnik is live as US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin holds a meeting of the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.The US Defense Department announced it plans to organise a meeting of allied and partner nations’ defence ministers on Thursday and said that about 40 invitations were sent, including to countries that are not members of NATO.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Pentagon Chief Hosts Meeting on Ukraine at Germany's Ramstein Base
world, lloyd austin, germany, ukraine

Pentagon Chief Hosts Meeting on Ukraine at Germany's Ramstein Base

08:01 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 08:09 GMT 26.04.2022)
