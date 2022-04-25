https://sputniknews.com/20220425/ursula-von-der-leyen-set-to-speak-at-raisina-dialogue-2022-in-delhi-1095026734.html

Ursula von der Leyen Speaks at 'Raisina Dialogue 2022' in Delhi

On Sunday, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit. 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the Raisina Dialogue 2022 in Delhi.During what is her first visit to India since she was appointed president of the European Commission, not only will she address the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue Forum but also hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to tackle the most challenging issues facing the global community.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

