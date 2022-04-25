International
Fire Occurs at Oil Depot in Russia’s Bryansk, Emergency Authorities Say
Fire Occurs at Oil Depot in Russia's Bryansk, Emergency Authorities Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire has erupted at an oil depot in the Russian city of Bryansk, located about 290 miles from the border with Ukraine, local emergency...
"Fire and rescue crews were sent to the location… Upon arrival, they confirmed that there was a fire on the territory of the oil depot," the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.At the start of April, a fire was reported at an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Ukrainian border.Governor of the Russian Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the fire was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters that entered the Russian airspace at low altitude.According to the mayor of Belgorod, Anton Ivanov, none of the oil depot employees were injured.
russia, ukraine crisis, bryansk region, fire, oil depot

Fire Occurs at Oil Depot in Russia’s Bryansk, Emergency Authorities Say

03:58 GMT 25.04.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya NaimushinFire truck of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
Fire truck of the Ministry of Emergency Situations - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Naimushin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire has erupted at an oil depot in the Russian city of Bryansk, located about 290 miles from the border with Ukraine, local emergency authorities report.
"Fire and rescue crews were sent to the location… Upon arrival, they confirmed that there was a fire on the territory of the oil depot," the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.
At the start of April, a fire was reported at an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
Governor of the Russian Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the fire was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters that entered the Russian airspace at low altitude.
According to the mayor of Belgorod, Anton Ivanov, none of the oil depot employees were injured.
