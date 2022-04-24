LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass Region, DPR says

Ukrainian forces have continued to shell Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics (DPR and LPR), as Russia’s armed forces entered the second phase of their special military operation, whose goal is now to liberate Donbass.
Russia launched a military operation on 24 February, aiming to stop the eight-year conflict in Donbass, which has claimed at least 13,000 lives. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's campaign in Donbass a genocide and stressed that Moscow's goals are the complete “de-Nazification” and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia