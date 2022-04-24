International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass Region, DPR says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass Region, DPR says
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the newly recognised Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics appealed for help to defend them... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
world
A lost shoe on the road to Donetsk's Kievsky district. Donbass has literally been cut in two by the war. Once one of the most densely populated regions of Ukraine, many of its cities and towns have found themselves on opposite sides of the contact line since the spring of 2014. For example, the village of Zaitsevo is divided by streets. On Marshal Rybalko Street (which runs about 12 km), residential buildings 1-230 were under the control of the DPR, while houses 230-400 were controlled by Kiev.

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass Region, DPR says

06:20 GMT 24.04.2022
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the newly recognised Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics appealed for help to defend them against provocations from Ukrainian forces. Despite Moscow revealing the genocide committed by Kiev against the Donbass population, the West continues to inundate Ukraine with weapons.
Ukrainian forces have continued to shell Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics (DPR and LPR), as Russia’s armed forces entered the second phase of their special military operation, whose goal is now to liberate Donbass.
Russia launched a military operation on 24 February, aiming to stop the eight-year conflict in Donbass, which has claimed at least 13,000 lives. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's campaign in Donbass a genocide and stressed that Moscow's goals are the complete “de-Nazification” and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
06:49 GMT 24.04.2022
Anti-Russia Sanctions Not Conductive to Peace, Argentine Foreign Minister Says
Introducing sanctions against Russia will not lead to peace and Argentina will not follow this course of action, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said.

"...what Argentina seeks and proposes is a return to dialogue, to pacify the situation, and we honestly do not believe that imposing sanctions or blockades will be productive for peace, dialogue and diplomatic negotiations," Cafiero said in a Saturday interview with the Argentine Telam news agency.

The foreign minister pointed out that Argentina does not have a regulatory framework for generating unilateral sanctions and even has a law that prevents this.
06:48 GMT 24.04.2022
Banning Russian Gas Would Be Detrimental to Germany's Industries - DIHK
A full boycott of Russian gas would be catastrophic for Germany, Martin Wansleben, the CEO of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), said.

A complete ban of Russian gas is not justifiable, since, given the enormous dependence on Russia, a full stop in gas supplies would be a catastrophe for many industries, Wansleben said in an interview with the German Deutschlandfunk radio on Saturday.

The DIHK has also spoken out against the introduction of an energy embargo, pointing to rising rent and food costs and the effects on the labour market.

Former German Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said in an interview with The New York Times this week that Moscow cannot be isolated in the long run as Berlin's industry needs not only Russia’s oils and gas, but also rare raw materials that cannot simply be substituted.

According to the ex-chancellor, Germany will have to go back to its usual pattern of dealing with Russia as soon as Moscow completes its special military operation in Ukraine, launched at the end of February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) asked Moscow for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
06:25 GMT 24.04.2022
Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass Region, DPR says
Ukrainian forces attacked Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, firing 122mm-calibre shells, the DPR representative office at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire (JCCC) reported.
