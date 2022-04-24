https://sputniknews.com/20220424/attack-at-istanbul-cafe-reportedly-leaves-one-person-dead-one-injured-1095007691.html

Attack at Istanbul Cafe Reportedly Leaves One Person Dead, One Injured

ANKARA (Sputnik) - An armed attack at a cafe in Turkish city of Istanbul has left one person dead and another one injured, Turkish Haberturk news portal... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

According to the portal, the attackers entered a cafe in Bagcilar district and opened fire, killing one person and injuring another. The wounded person was immediately take to a hospital.Police launched an operation to catch the gunmen and started an investigation, the portal added.

