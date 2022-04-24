https://sputniknews.com/20220424/attack-at-istanbul-cafe-reportedly-leaves-one-person-dead-one-injured-1095007691.html
Attack at Istanbul Cafe Reportedly Leaves One Person Dead, One Injured
Attack at Istanbul Cafe Reportedly Leaves One Person Dead, One Injured
ANKARA (Sputnik) - An armed attack at a cafe in Turkish city of Istanbul has left one person dead and another one injured, Turkish Haberturk news portal... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-24T08:34+0000
2022-04-24T08:34+0000
2022-04-24T08:34+0000
turkey
attack
istanbul
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103872/09/1038720975_0:0:1733:975_1920x0_80_0_0_512e748d1cb7501d8b19bd3aee3ac583.jpg
According to the portal, the attackers entered a cafe in Bagcilar district and opened fire, killing one person and injuring another. The wounded person was immediately take to a hospital.Police launched an operation to catch the gunmen and started an investigation, the portal added.
turkey
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103872/09/1038720975_0:0:1537:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_31132d80e1bdf2bc73fe3c4ce773cb50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkey, attack, istanbul
Attack at Istanbul Cafe Reportedly Leaves One Person Dead, One Injured
ANKARA (Sputnik) - An armed attack at a cafe in Turkish city of Istanbul has left one person dead and another one injured, Turkish Haberturk news portal reported on Sunday.
According to the portal, the attackers entered a cafe in Bagcilar district and opened fire, killing one person and injuring another. The wounded person was immediately take to a hospital.
Police launched an operation to catch the gunmen and started an investigation, the portal added.