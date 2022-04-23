https://sputniknews.com/20220423/youtube-loses-over-20-of-contributors-from-russia-since-24-february-survey-shows-1094994500.html
YouTube Loses Over 20% of Contributors From Russia Since 24 February, Survey Shows
YouTube Loses Over 20% of Contributors From Russia Since 24 February, Survey Shows
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - YouTube has witnessed a 21% drop in the number of Russian-language active contributors from 24 February when Russia launched its military... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T14:58+0000
2022-04-23T14:58+0000
2022-04-23T14:59+0000
youtube
russia
ukraine
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105947/79/1059477945_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_076f78cc9af6f6bf41225134739b14eb.png
At the same time, TikTok lost 87% of Russian-language contributors and 93% of Russian-language content, the study said. The video sharing platform blocked users in Russia from posting new content.Instagram (banned in Russia as an extremist platform) lost 56% of its active Russian-language contributors and 55% of its Russian-language content.Russian social media VKontakte increased the pool of its contributors by 22% and amount of content by 17% in the same period. The messenger Telegram saw a 24% increase in contributors and a 5% increase in content.The research was conducted from 24 February through 20 April. An active contributor was assumed to be a social media user who posted at least one message, comment, or repost on the day of the survey.
https://sputniknews.com/20220321/russian-court-bans-facebook-instagram-for-extremism-1094057301.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105947/79/1059477945_122:0:1082:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b073e9dd379d88248d3251cfef12521b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
youtube, russia, ukraine, sanctions
YouTube Loses Over 20% of Contributors From Russia Since 24 February, Survey Shows
14:58 GMT 23.04.2022 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 23.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - YouTube has witnessed a 21% drop in the number of Russian-language active contributors from 24 February when Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, to 20 April, according to the data unveiled on Saturday by Russian analytical group Brand Analytics.
At the same time, TikTok lost 87% of Russian-language contributors and 93% of Russian-language content, the study said. The video sharing platform blocked users in Russia from posting new content.
Instagram (banned in Russia as an extremist platform) lost 56% of its active Russian-language contributors and 55% of its Russian-language content.
Russian social media VKontakte increased the pool of its contributors by 22% and amount of content by 17% in the same period. The messenger Telegram saw a 24% increase in contributors and a 5% increase in content.
The research was conducted from 24 February through 20 April. An active contributor was assumed to be a social media user who posted at least one message, comment, or repost on the day of the survey.