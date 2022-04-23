https://sputniknews.com/20220423/youtube-loses-over-20-of-contributors-from-russia-since-24-february-survey-shows-1094994500.html

YouTube Loses Over 20% of Contributors From Russia Since 24 February, Survey Shows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - YouTube has witnessed a 21% drop in the number of Russian-language active contributors from 24 February when Russia launched its military...

At the same time, TikTok lost 87% of Russian-language contributors and 93% of Russian-language content, the study said. The video sharing platform blocked users in Russia from posting new content.Instagram (banned in Russia as an extremist platform) lost 56% of its active Russian-language contributors and 55% of its Russian-language content.Russian social media VKontakte increased the pool of its contributors by 22% and amount of content by 17% in the same period. The messenger Telegram saw a 24% increase in contributors and a 5% increase in content.The research was conducted from 24 February through 20 April. An active contributor was assumed to be a social media user who posted at least one message, comment, or repost on the day of the survey.

