Turkey Closes Airspace For Russian Military & Civilian Planes Heading to Syria
Turkey Closes Airspace For Russian Military & Civilian Planes Heading to Syria
16:37 GMT 23.04.2022 (Updated: 16:45 GMT 23.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian military and civilian planes headed to Syria, as flight permission expired in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.
"We closed airspace to Russian military planes and even civilian planes flying to Syria. We gave a three-month permission. They had permission until April. Our president told [Russian President Vladimir] Putin about it. The flights stopped then. So, the process is continuing via a dialogue on the Montreux Convention and other issues", Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Sabah newspaper.