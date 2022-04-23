International
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/turkey-closes-airspace-for-russian-military--civilian-planes-heading-to-syria-1094996283.html
Turkey Closes Airspace For Russian Military & Civilian Planes Heading to Syria
Turkey Closes Airspace For Russian Military & Civilian Planes Heading to Syria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian military and civilian planes headed to Syria, as flight permission expired in April, Foreign... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T16:37+0000
2022-04-23T16:45+0000
turkey
russia
syria
airspace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105517/54/1055175436_0:129:3185:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_fa2300817fa04f5a792100a153dd8b14.jpg
"We closed airspace to Russian military planes and even civilian planes flying to Syria. We gave a three-month permission. They had permission until April. Our president told [Russian President Vladimir] Putin about it. The flights stopped then. So, the process is continuing via a dialogue on the Montreux Convention and other issues", Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Sabah newspaper.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105517/54/1055175436_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9dbd0b1469316ba5b5ad51264880725.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, russia, syria, airspace

Turkey Closes Airspace For Russian Military & Civilian Planes Heading to Syria

16:37 GMT 23.04.2022 (Updated: 16:45 GMT 23.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov / Go to the photo bankSu-24 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria.
Su-24 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian military and civilian planes headed to Syria, as flight permission expired in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.
"We closed airspace to Russian military planes and even civilian planes flying to Syria. We gave a three-month permission. They had permission until April. Our president told [Russian President Vladimir] Putin about it. The flights stopped then. So, the process is continuing via a dialogue on the Montreux Convention and other issues", Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Sabah newspaper.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала