https://sputniknews.com/20220423/turkey-closes-airspace-for-russian-military--civilian-planes-heading-to-syria-1094996283.html

Turkey Closes Airspace For Russian Military & Civilian Planes Heading to Syria

Turkey Closes Airspace For Russian Military & Civilian Planes Heading to Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian military and civilian planes headed to Syria, as flight permission expired in April, Foreign... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-23T16:37+0000

2022-04-23T16:37+0000

2022-04-23T16:45+0000

turkey

russia

syria

airspace

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105517/54/1055175436_0:129:3185:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_fa2300817fa04f5a792100a153dd8b14.jpg

"We closed airspace to Russian military planes and even civilian planes flying to Syria. We gave a three-month permission. They had permission until April. Our president told [Russian President Vladimir] Putin about it. The flights stopped then. So, the process is continuing via a dialogue on the Montreux Convention and other issues", Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Sabah newspaper.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkey, russia, syria, airspace