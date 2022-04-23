https://sputniknews.com/20220423/russian-president-attends-orthodox-easter-service-at-moscow-cathedral-1095000150.html
Russian President Attends Orthodox Easter Service at Moscow Cathedral
Russian President Attends Orthodox Easter Service at Moscow Cathedral
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, located a few hundred meters from the Kremlin, for the... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T21:50+0000
2022-04-23T21:50+0000
2022-04-23T21:50+0000
russia
easter
orthodox easter
moscow’s christ the savior cathedral
service
vladimir putin
sergei sobyanin
holy fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/17/1095000124_0:154:3095:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_927f0da8c7d9baf32bb5ed122c35521b.jpg
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin is attending the midnight mass along with the Russian President. The service is also attended by the leaders of Russian Catholics - the Apostolic Nuncio (diplomatic representative of the Vatican), Archbishop Giovanni D'Aniello, and the head of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Russia, Archbishop Paolo Pezzi.The Moscow Cathedral of Christ the Savior, which can accommodate up to 10,000 people, according to its website, is almost full for the patriarchal Easter service, according to the correspondent.A particle of the Holy Fire was delivered to the festive service, which descended on Holy Saturday in the Jerusalem Church of the Holy Sepulcher.Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said during the service that Easter is the most joyful and main holiday for all Christians. On this day, people praise the Savior, who, "having experienced suffering and a painful execution on the cross, rose from the dead on the third day, defeated death and destroyed the power of the devil over the human race."Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 24. Putin traditionally celebrates the holiday at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in the Russian capital.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/17/1095000124_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2fd5a0ca7c19a51a3dd202420f433ebd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, easter, orthodox easter, moscow’s christ the savior cathedral, service, vladimir putin, sergei sobyanin, holy fire
Russian President Attends Orthodox Easter Service at Moscow Cathedral
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, located a few hundred meters from the Kremlin, for the Orthodox Easter service, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin is attending the midnight mass along with the Russian President. The service is also attended
by the leaders of Russian Catholics - the Apostolic Nuncio (diplomatic representative of the Vatican), Archbishop Giovanni D'Aniello, and the head of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Russia, Archbishop Paolo Pezzi.
The Moscow Cathedral of Christ the Savior, which can accommodate up to 10,000 people, according to its website, is almost full for the patriarchal Easter service, according to the correspondent.
A particle of the Holy Fire was delivered to the festive service, which descended on Holy Saturday in the Jerusalem Church of the Holy Sepulcher.
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said during the service that Easter is the most joyful and main holiday for all Christians. On this day, people praise the Savior, who, "having experienced suffering and a painful execution on the cross, rose from the dead on the third day, defeated death and destroyed the power of the devil over the human race."
Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 24. Putin traditionally celebrates the holiday at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in the Russian capital.