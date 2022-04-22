International
Two Rockets Fired Toward Israel From Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces Say
Two Rockets Fired Toward Israel From Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces Say
TEL AVIV, April 23 (Sputnik) — Two rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, with one of them having fallen in the Palestinian exclave and...
"Two rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel tonight. One of the rockets landed inside Israel, and one landed inside Gaza. When terrorists fire rockets, they endanger the lives of civilians—both Israeli and Palestinian," the IDF tweeted on late Friday.No air raid sirens have sounded following the incident.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks, some of them designated terrorist. In recent days, violence and clashes have occurred in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.
22:12 GMT 22.04.2022
© AP Photo / Adel HanaIsrael's Iron Dome air defense system launches missiles to intercept rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, over Gaza City, early Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Israel's Iron Dome air defense system launches missiles to intercept rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, over Gaza City, early Thursday, April 21, 2022.
© AP Photo / Adel Hana
