https://sputniknews.com/20220422/two-rockets-fired-toward-israel-from-gaza-strip-israel-defense-forces-say-1094981093.html
Two Rockets Fired Toward Israel From Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces Say
Two Rockets Fired Toward Israel From Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces Say
TEL AVIV, April 23 (Sputnik) — Two rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, with one of them having fallen in the Palestinian exclave and... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-22T22:12+0000
2022-04-22T22:12+0000
2022-04-22T22:12+0000
israel
gaza
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
palestinians
israel defense forces (idf)
rocket attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981067_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e077f3be74c55eeda328c0efd3c2c6fd.jpg
"Two rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel tonight. One of the rockets landed inside Israel, and one landed inside Gaza. When terrorists fire rockets, they endanger the lives of civilians—both Israeli and Palestinian," the IDF tweeted on late Friday.No air raid sirens have sounded following the incident.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks, some of them designated terrorist. In recent days, violence and clashes have occurred in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.
gaza
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981067_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4fc7f9e488118aed3b1ee7d6b3053e5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, gaza, israel-gaza conflict, gaza strip, palestinians, israel defense forces (idf), rocket attack
Two Rockets Fired Toward Israel From Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces Say
TEL AVIV, April 23 (Sputnik) — Two rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, with one of them having fallen in the Palestinian exclave and another one in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"Two rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel tonight. One of the rockets landed inside Israel, and one landed inside Gaza. When terrorists fire rockets, they endanger the lives of civilians—both Israeli and Palestinian," the IDF tweeted on late Friday.
No air raid sirens have sounded
following the incident.
The security situation in Israel has deteriorated
in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks, some of them designated terrorist. In recent days, violence and clashes have occurred in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.