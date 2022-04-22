International
Poll: Macron Takes 14-Point Lead Over Le Pen Ahead of Runoff
Poll: Macron Takes 14-Point Lead Over Le Pen Ahead of Runoff
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has widened the lead over far-right Marine Le Pen to 14 percentage points just two days ahead of the runoff... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
The poll conducted by OpinionWay and Kea Partners for Les Echos and Radio classique among 2,329 people from April 20-22 found that 57% would vote for Macron and 43% for Le Pen.Macron finished the first round less than 5% ahead of Le Pen but left-wing runner-up Jean Luc Melenchon urged his supporters to vote against Le Pen. Several other leftist and green candidates swore their support for Macron, while the right-wing sided with Le Pen.The survey found that 54% of Melenchon’s electorate planned to vote for Macron and 23% for Le Pen. Macron may also count on 65% of conservative votes versus Le Pen's 20%, while Eric Zemmour is likely to have his voters split 88% to 6% in Le Pen’s favour.
france, marine le pen, emmanuel macron, presidential election

Poll: Macron Takes 14-Point Lead Over Le Pen Ahead of Runoff

17:47 GMT 22.04.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has widened the lead over far-right Marine Le Pen to 14 percentage points just two days ahead of the runoff election, a survey out Friday showed.
The poll conducted by OpinionWay and Kea Partners for Les Echos and Radio classique among 2,329 people from April 20-22 found that 57% would vote for Macron and 43% for Le Pen.
Macron finished the first round less than 5% ahead of Le Pen but left-wing runner-up Jean Luc Melenchon urged his supporters to vote against Le Pen. Several other leftist and green candidates swore their support for Macron, while the right-wing sided with Le Pen.
The survey found that 54% of Melenchon’s electorate planned to vote for Macron and 23% for Le Pen. Macron may also count on 65% of conservative votes versus Le Pen's 20%, while Eric Zemmour is likely to have his voters split 88% to 6% in Le Pen’s favour.
