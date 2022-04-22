International
FSB: Ukrainian Operatives Planned Car Bomb Attack on Russian Humanitarian Convoy
FSB: Ukrainian Operatives Planned Car Bomb Attack on Russian Humanitarian Convoy
The Russian Federal Security Services (FSB) have confiscated a number of weapons, including an explosive-laden vehicle, a machine gun, several grenade... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
FSB: Ukrainian Operatives Planned Car Bomb Attack on Russian Humanitarian Convoy

06:50 GMT 22.04.2022
Being updated
The Russian Federal Security Services (FSB) have confiscated a number of weapons, including an explosive-laden vehicle, a machine gun, several grenade launchers, magnetic mines, and other arms, which were meant for the terror attack.

"Amid the special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, the Federal Security Service foiled the activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist group, which, on the instructions of SBU employees, was preparing a terrorist attack against a Russian humanitarian convoy and Russian military personnel using a car bomb", the FSB said.

