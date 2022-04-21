https://sputniknews.com/20220421/russian-servicemen-discover-cache-with-weapons-near-kherson-1094927290.html

Russian Servicemen Discover Cache With Weapons Near Kherson

KHERSON REGION (Sputnik) - During a raid to identify Ukrainian saboteurs, Russian servicemen in the village of Kazachy Lagerya, Kherson Region, discovered a... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

An entire arsenal was found in one of abandoned houses: AK-74M, AKS and AKSM assault rifles, PKM machine guns or their Ukrainian analogue KM-7.62, RPG-7 and RPG-18 grenade launchers, as well as other types of arms. The village of Kazachy Lagerya is located about 40 kilometers southeast of Kherson, on the left bank of the Dnieper.According to him, the weapons found would be enough to arm a small platoon.Russian troops entered Kherson on February 24; since March 2, the city has been under the complete control of the Russian Armed Forces. Now the Russian military also controls the Kherson region.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

