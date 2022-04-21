https://sputniknews.com/20220421/russian-servicemen-discover-cache-with-weapons-near-kherson-1094927290.html
Russian Servicemen Discover Cache With Weapons Near Kherson
KHERSON REGION (Sputnik) - During a raid to identify Ukrainian saboteurs, Russian servicemen in the village of Kazachy Lagerya, Kherson Region, discovered a cache with weapons, including grenade launchers, machine guns and Kalashnikov assault rifles, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
An entire arsenal was found in one of abandoned houses: AK-74M, AKS and AKSM assault rifles, PKM machine guns or their Ukrainian analogue KM-7.62, RPG-7 and RPG-18 grenade launchers, as well as other types of arms. The village of Kazachy Lagerya is located
about 40 kilometers southeast of Kherson, on the left bank of the Dnieper.
"The raid in Kazachy Lagerya was carried out in order to search for sabotage and reconnaissance groups and for general demilitarization. During inspection, a cache of small arms, ammunition, unaccounted-for hunting and traumatic weapons were found in one of abandoned houses. No one was detained; a preventive conversation was held with citizens, weapons were seized," a Russian law enforcement officer who participated in the raid told Sputnik.
According to him, the weapons found
would be enough to arm a small platoon.
Russian troops entered Kherson on February 24; since March 2, the city has been under the complete control of the Russian Armed Forces. Now the Russian military also controls the Kherson region.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.