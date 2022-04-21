International
LIVE: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo Over Partygate
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes Chilean Journalist Missing in Ukraine 'is Doing Well'
Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes Chilean Journalist Missing in Ukraine 'is Doing Well'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Thursday she hoped that Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira Lopez, who went missing in... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
"We sincerely hope that… Gonzalo and his family are doing well," Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.Zakharova said the journalist provided on-the-ground coverage of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, first from the capital of Kiev and then from the city of Kharkov, drawing the attention of the Ukrainian security service and the Azov neo-Nazi battalion.The Chilean Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that it was investigating the whereabouts of its national. The 54-year-old has not been heard from since last Friday when he posted about the "Zelensky regime" on social media.
ukraine, chile, maria zakharova, journalist, missing person

Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes Chilean Journalist Missing in Ukraine 'is Doing Well'

13:55 GMT 21.04.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Briefing by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Thursday she hoped that Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira Lopez, who went missing in Kharkov after criticising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was alive and well.
"We sincerely hope that… Gonzalo and his family are doing well," Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Zakharova said the journalist provided on-the-ground coverage of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, first from the capital of Kiev and then from the city of Kharkov, drawing the attention of the Ukrainian security service and the Azov neo-Nazi battalion.
The Chilean Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that it was investigating the whereabouts of its national. The 54-year-old has not been heard from since last Friday when he posted about the "Zelensky regime" on social media.
