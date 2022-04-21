https://sputniknews.com/20220421/russian-foreign-ministry-hopes-chilean-journalist-missing-in-ukraine-is-doing-well-1094944083.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes Chilean Journalist Missing in Ukraine 'is Doing Well'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Thursday she hoped that Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira Lopez, who went missing in...

"We sincerely hope that… Gonzalo and his family are doing well," Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.Zakharova said the journalist provided on-the-ground coverage of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, first from the capital of Kiev and then from the city of Kharkov, drawing the attention of the Ukrainian security service and the Azov neo-Nazi battalion.The Chilean Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that it was investigating the whereabouts of its national. The 54-year-old has not been heard from since last Friday when he posted about the "Zelensky regime" on social media.

