NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Receives Greenlight for Space Flight After Gauntlet of Testing

NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Receives Greenlight for Space Flight After Gauntlet of Testing

2022-04-21T04:08+0000

2022-04-21T04:08+0000

2022-04-21T04:09+0000

In preparation for its August launch, NASA’s Psyche spacecraft recently underwent a series of tests to ensure that the yearslong trip will not be in vain due to avoidable flaws in construction.The spacecraft was ultimately given the green light after undergoing a series of rigorous, and taxing tests, including electromagnetic, vibration, shock, thermal-vacuum and acoustic examinations.“The tests show that, yes, the spacecraft is flight worthy,” Lindemann added.The 1.5-billion mile (2.4-billion kilometer) journey to the metal-rich asteroid will be a rough one, as the spacecraft will be launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida and spend nine months sailing through space before passing Mars.The Red Planet’s gravitational force will then slingshot the craft to Psyche, reaching the asteroid in 2026. It will then conduct a 21-month process of data collection for NASA.Scientists believe Psyche to be lumpy, and wider across, with its widest point being approximately 173 miles (280 kilometers). Due to its shape, it would likely have an uneven distribution of mass, and some parts may be denser than others.“But we don’t really know, and we won’t know anything for sure until we get there. We wanted to ask primary questions about the material that built planets. We’re filled with questions and not a lot of answers. This is real exploration.”

