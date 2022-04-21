International
India Refuses to Accept Plane of Japan Self-Defence Forces With Aid for Ukraine, Reports Say
The plane was to deliver the aid for Ukraine to Poland and Romania, while India and the United Arab Emirates were to be transshipment points, the Kyodo news agency reported, stressing that the flight was coordinated with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.The flight was agreed with India at the working level but on Wednesday, New Delhi refused to accept the plane, citing the lack of coordination.Japan has joined the Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the military operation in Ukraine. The country is also providing Ukraine with assistance.
04:40 GMT 21.04.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Adam Jones / Indian Flag - The Mall - Shimla - Himachal Pradesh - IndiaIndian Flag
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Adam Jones / Indian Flag - The Mall - Shimla - Himachal Pradesh - India
