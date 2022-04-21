https://sputniknews.com/20220421/india-refuses-to-accept-plane-of-japan-self-defence-forces-with-aid-for-ukraine-reports-say-1094929772.html
India Refuses to Accept Plane of Japan Self-Defence Forces With Aid for Ukraine, Reports Say
India Refuses to Accept Plane of Japan Self-Defence Forces With Aid for Ukraine, Reports Say
India Refuses to Accept Plane of Japan Self-Defence Forces With Aid for Ukraine, Reports Say
The plane was to deliver the aid for Ukraine to Poland and Romania, while India and the United Arab Emirates were to be transshipment points, the Kyodo news agency reported, stressing that the flight was coordinated with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.The flight was agreed with India at the working level but on Wednesday, New Delhi refused to accept the plane, citing the lack of coordination.Japan has joined the Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the military operation in Ukraine. The country is also providing Ukraine with assistance.
India Refuses to Accept Plane of Japan Self-Defence Forces With Aid for Ukraine, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - India has refused to accept a plane of the Japan Self-Defense Forces with the aid for Ukraine on board, Japanese media reported on Thursday.
The plane was to deliver the aid for Ukraine to Poland and Romania, while India and the United Arab Emirates were to be transshipment points, the Kyodo news agency reported, stressing that the flight was coordinated with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The flight was agreed with India at the working level but on Wednesday, New Delhi refused to accept the plane, citing the lack of coordination.
Japan has joined the Western sanctions imposed on Russia
over the military operation in Ukraine. The country is also providing Ukraine with assistance.