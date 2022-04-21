https://sputniknews.com/20220421/india-refuses-to-accept-plane-of-japan-self-defence-forces-with-aid-for-ukraine-reports-say-1094929772.html

India Refuses to Accept Plane of Japan Self-Defence Forces With Aid for Ukraine, Reports Say

India Refuses to Accept Plane of Japan Self-Defence Forces With Aid for Ukraine, Reports Say

India Refuses to Accept Plane of Japan Self-Defence Forces With Aid for Ukraine, Reports Say

2022-04-21T04:40+0000

2022-04-21T04:40+0000

2022-04-21T04:40+0000

india

japan

ukraine

plane

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107912/73/1079127384_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_a63b2380c99527be45cf3106d0359191.jpg

The plane was to deliver the aid for Ukraine to Poland and Romania, while India and the United Arab Emirates were to be transshipment points, the Kyodo news agency reported, stressing that the flight was coordinated with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.The flight was agreed with India at the working level but on Wednesday, New Delhi refused to accept the plane, citing the lack of coordination.Japan has joined the Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the military operation in Ukraine. The country is also providing Ukraine with assistance.

japan

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

india, japan, ukraine, plane, military aid