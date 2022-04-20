https://sputniknews.com/20220420/russian-foreign-ministry-spokeswoman-zakharova-holds-weekly-press-briefing-1094908223.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Weekly Press Briefing

The briefing is set to address a range of questions, including the diplomatic ties with other countries. 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

russia

moscow

maria zakharova

russian foreign ministry

Sputnik is live from Moscow where spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova holds her weekly press briefing.The presser is being held amid the special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow in February. President Putin stressed that the operation was started to stop the genocide in Donbass perpetrated by Kiev, and noted that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

moscow

2022

