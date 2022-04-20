International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Weekly Press Briefing
https://sputniknews.com/20220420/russian-foreign-ministry-spokeswoman-zakharova-holds-weekly-press-briefing-1094908223.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Weekly Press Briefing
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Weekly Press Briefing
The briefing is set to address a range of questions, including the diplomatic ties with other countries. 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T12:57+0000
2022-04-20T12:57+0000
russia
moscow
maria zakharova
russian foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094911213_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_31606616727070475395f3ebc012bc3a.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow where spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova holds her weekly press briefing.The presser is being held amid the special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow in February. President Putin stressed that the operation was started to stop the genocide in Donbass perpetrated by Kiev, and noted that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Weekly Press Briefing
Live stream Zakharova
2022-04-20T12:57+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094911213_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1ad56f4f5a3a5dbdcaae4c53279041cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, moscow, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, видео

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Weekly Press Briefing

12:57 GMT 20.04.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The briefing is set to address a range of questions, including the diplomatic ties with other countries.
Sputnik is live from Moscow where spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova holds her weekly press briefing.
The presser is being held amid the special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow in February. President Putin stressed that the operation was started to stop the genocide in Donbass perpetrated by Kiev, and noted that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала