Kentucky Jury Awards Man $450,000 Following Firing Over Unwanted Birthday Celebration

Berling suffers from an anxiety disorder and panic attacks and had requested that the company, Gravity Diagnostics, not celebrate his birthday, as it normally does for its employees. Berling said that birthday celebrations reminded him of his parents' divorce during his childhood and exacerbated his mental health struggles.On August 9, 2019, Berling was surprised with a birthday celebration he had asked to be skipped. His manager’s mistake led to him suffering a panic attack and him spending his lunch break in his car, according to the lawsuit.The next day, Berling was brought into a meeting with his superiors to discuss the incident. Instead of an apology, he was berated, according to the lawsuit. Berling alleges that his manager claimed he had stolen his co-workers' joy and was “being a little girl.”The incident sparked another panic attack, and Berling was fired three days later via email. The company claims it was worried that Berling would become violent.Berling’s suit alleges that Gravity Diagnostics discriminated against him based on a disability and retaliated against him for asking for accommodations. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, employers must make reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities.After a two-day trial, the jury awarded Berling $300,000 for emotional distress and $150,000 for lost wages. Katherine Kennedy, an attorney for Gravity Diagnostics, said the company denies any liability and will be pursuing its post-verdict options.According to Berling’s lawyer, Tony Bucher, upon meeting Berling the suggestion that he was a violent threat was readily dismissed.

