'They Can Fix It, But Don’t Want to’: GOP Lawmaker Says Dems ‘Own’ Border Crisis as Midterms Loom

US Customs and Border Protection has reported on the arrest of nearly 2 million undocumented immigrants in 2021, with daily migrant encounters currently... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

Democrats can’t escape their responsibility for the ongoing crisis along the US southern border with Mexico, and should recognise that they “own” the policy disaster ahead of the November midterm elections, Texas Republican congressman Michael McCaul has said.The Biden administration rescinded these policies “from day one, they own this. And in terms of the midterm elections they do own it. They can fix it, but they don’t want to,” McCaul suggested.The White House launched a revamped and dramatically scaled down version of Remain in Mexico in December 2021, fast-tracking asylum hearings and reducing the number of asylum seekers made to wait south of the border.McCaul stressed that while his state, Texas, is being hit particularly hard by the crisis, it’s not just the border states that are affected.“I would argue that every state is a border state because they’re not just staying in Texas. They’re moving on to other states and every state in the country is gonna have to deal with this problem,” he said.On 1 April, the Department of Homeland Security and the US Centers for Disease Control announced that Title 42 would be scrapped on 23 May. The Trump-era policy allowed border officials to expel over 80 percent of immigrants caught trying to enter the country illegally under the pretext of Covid-related health concerns.Title 42 was one of the final hardline immigration policies left in place by the Biden administration after he stepped into office. Nearly a dozen other Trump-era federal directives including the Republican’s signature ‘border wall’ and the ‘Remain in Mexico’ programme were repealed by Biden in January 2021. These decisions, combined with Biden’s promises to “restore and expand” the US asylum system and to potentially provide a path to citizenship for the 11+ million undocumented immigrants already residing in the US, have sparked a historically unprecedented increase in the number of people from Central and South America and the Caribbean attempting to enter the US via the southern border with Mexico.

