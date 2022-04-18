https://sputniknews.com/20220418/russian-cosmonauts-conduct-spacewalk-outside-iss-1094845574.html
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
The Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft docked with the ISS on 18 March. Three Russian cosmonauts arrived: Oleg Artemiev, Sergei Korsakov, and Denis Matveev. In total, the crew will have to conduct seven spacewalks.
On Friday, Russia’s Roscosmos space agency said cosmonauts had conducted their first training in Orlan-MKS spacesuits, prepared equipment, put on gear, checked communications and medical parameters, as well as performed a preliminary check of the spacesuits.
Sputnik is live as Russian cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Oleg Artemiev perform a spacewalk from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS).
The Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft docked with the ISS on 18 March. Three Russian cosmonauts arrived: Oleg Artemiev, Sergei Korsakov, and Denis Matveev. In total, the crew will have to conduct seven spacewalks.
