LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
On Friday, Russia’s Roscosmos space agency said cosmonauts had conducted their first training in Orlan-MKS spacesuits, prepared equipment, put on gear, checked... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live as Russian cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Oleg Artemiev perform a spacewalk from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS).The Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft docked with the ISS on 18 March. Three Russian cosmonauts arrived: Oleg Artemiev, Sergei Korsakov, and Denis Matveev. In total, the crew will have to conduct seven spacewalks.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
14:00 GMT 18.04.2022
