Russian MoD Releases Footage of 'Night Hunter' Helicopters Firing at Ukrainian Military Positions

Russian MoD Releases Footage of 'Night Hunter' Helicopters Firing at Ukrainian Military Positions

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday published a video of Mi-28N attack helicopters, a.k.a. “Night Hunters”, firing at the positions of Ukrainian air defence systems.Apart from air defence equipment, Russian forces also destroyed camouflaged positions of the Ukrainian Army in a wooded area.After the mission, the helicopters return to their home base.

