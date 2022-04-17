https://sputniknews.com/20220417/pope-francis-holds-easter-sunday-mass-at-st-peters-basilica-1094825778.html
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
Last Sunday, Pope Francis opened this year's Holy Week before crowds at St. Peter's Square for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T07:52+0000
2022-04-17T07:52+0000
2022-04-17T08:14+0000
world
pope francis
easter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094828340_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_10d1d15ddec17e173aa52bb547df4a94.jpg
Sputnik is live as Pope Francis holds Easter mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.The Pope will deliver his traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) address of the Holy See on the occasion of Easter from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's to Christians all around the globe.Easter is the oldest and main Christian holiday, established in honour of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a movable holiday - its date every year is calculated according to the lunisolar calendar.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094828340_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a7ff2908e0e288377343c96664bffd7.jpg
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
2022-04-17T07:52+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, pope francis, easter, видео
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
07:52 GMT 17.04.2022 (Updated: 08:14 GMT 17.04.2022)
Last Sunday, Pope Francis opened this year's Holy Week before crowds at St. Peter's Square for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Sputnik is live as Pope Francis holds Easter mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.
The Pope will deliver his traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) address of the Holy See on the occasion of Easter from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's to Christians all around the globe.
Easter is the oldest and main Christian holiday, established in honour of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a movable holiday - its date every year is calculated according to the lunisolar calendar.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!