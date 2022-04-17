https://sputniknews.com/20220417/pope-francis-holds-easter-sunday-mass-at-st-peters-basilica-1094825778.html

Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica

Last Sunday, Pope Francis opened this year's Holy Week before crowds at St. Peter's Square for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live as Pope Francis holds Easter mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.The Pope will deliver his traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) address of the Holy See on the occasion of Easter from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's to Christians all around the globe.Easter is the oldest and main Christian holiday, established in honour of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a movable holiday - its date every year is calculated according to the lunisolar calendar.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

